Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,118,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,019,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,760,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,147,000 after acquiring an additional 176,337 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 398.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,497,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,372 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,367,000 after acquiring an additional 167,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $216,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,280. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $97.59 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.64.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.39.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

