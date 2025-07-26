Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,952,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FVC stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $116.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.2677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

