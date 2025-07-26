Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,582,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,715,000 after acquiring an additional 233,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.60.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $177.70 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $224.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

