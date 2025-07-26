Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In related news, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 10,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $757,676.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 171,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,242.66. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $239,015.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 47,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,946.40. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,989,688 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of ZG stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.88, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.88 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.