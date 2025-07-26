Private Advisor Group LLC Has $65 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $65,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 29,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 45,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 50,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group raised its position in Alphabet by 101.4% during the first quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 65,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $193.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

