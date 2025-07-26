Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDMO. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,848,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $420,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDMO opened at $51.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.78. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

