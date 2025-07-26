Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

