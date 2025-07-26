Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 275.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS opened at $601.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.02. The stock has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $517.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.98. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $618.49.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.33.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total value of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

