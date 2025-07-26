Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,263 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE OBDC opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $464.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.51%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Victor Woolridge purchased 6,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $99,921.75. Following the acquisition, the director owned 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,359.95. The trade was a 32.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OBDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

