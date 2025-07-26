Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 147.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 421.5% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS VLUE opened at $115.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $91.80 and a 52-week high of $116.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

