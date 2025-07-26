Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,989 Shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the first quarter worth about $382,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $760,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 38,955 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of HFXI stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $30.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.79.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

