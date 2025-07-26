Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.33.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $527.51 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $350.52 and a one year high of $531.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $491.40 and a 200-day moving average of $447.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 8,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.21, for a total transaction of $4,317,082.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,623,404.34. The trade was a 24.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.03, for a total transaction of $3,339,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,663. This represents a 75.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,646 shares of company stock valued at $22,136,614. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

