Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYE. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $46.23 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $51.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

