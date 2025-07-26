Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saturna Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. FWG Holdings LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,114,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.50.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL opened at $555.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $578.47. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $513.52 and a 1-year high of $661.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.86, for a total transaction of $2,794,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,519.38. The trade was a 41.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,333 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.46, for a total transaction of $1,894,677.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,374.26. The trade was a 22.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,177,230. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.