Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILF opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $26.83.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

