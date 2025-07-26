Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,900,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,774,000 after buying an additional 1,074,274 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $15.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partners raised Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

