Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPME. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 139,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,670,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 26,446 shares during the last quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,744,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,681,000.

JPME opened at $106.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $367.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $111.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.87.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

