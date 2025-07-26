Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 34.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 47 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 22.4% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $1,053.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $893.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,057.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,036.16.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,116.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GWW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,348.80. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total value of $793,616.46. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,773.08. This represents a 56.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.