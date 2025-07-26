Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000.

VAW opened at $204.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.85. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $161.43 and a 12-month high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

