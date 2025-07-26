Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 10,187 Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,187 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL. Citigroup upped their target price on Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Carnival in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.35.

Carnival Price Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40. Carnival Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.61.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

