Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 12,599 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 12,599 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $144.61 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $203.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.65 and a 200 day moving average of $148.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Barclays cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.59.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

