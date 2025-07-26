Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,363,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%
NYSEARCA IVOV opened at $98.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.70. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $78.72 and a 1 year high of $105.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.18.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
