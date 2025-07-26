Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 325 Shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.83.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $169.99 on Friday. Celestica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 4.26%. Celestica’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.