Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 325 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,347,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,338 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,474,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,848,000 after acquiring an additional 765,645 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,716,000 after acquiring an additional 742,500 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,238,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,347,000 after acquiring an additional 253,021 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $75.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.64 and its 200 day moving average is $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.