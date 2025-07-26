Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,352 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,047,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 31,282 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 733,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,281,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 594,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanich Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stanich Group LLC now owns 569,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,950 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NUBD opened at $22.08 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

