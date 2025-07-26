Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,774 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.5%

PHO opened at $71.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.97. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $72.59.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1063 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

