Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 40,140 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,140 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 55,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 27,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 4.9% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 60,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSCO opened at $7.42 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $0.0678 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. This is an increase from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

