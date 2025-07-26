Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 44,179 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,179 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,484,000 after purchasing an additional 82,051,493 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,347,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,762,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048,633 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,645,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,082,000 after purchasing an additional 437,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,921,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,717 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $24.53.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

