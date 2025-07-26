Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 481 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 306.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 40.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.53.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $177.86 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.08%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

