Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 716 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $157.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.42 and a 200-day moving average of $141.52. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $96.05 and a one year high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.5107 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.