Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,269,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 28.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 278,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 32.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $29,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,374.40. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $132,590.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 236,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,164.82. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $177,028. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BXMT opened at $19.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -408.70%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

