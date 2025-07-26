Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 91.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 104,625.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PEY opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $23.22.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

