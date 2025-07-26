Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 6.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 26,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth about $4,953,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 50.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,250. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.85, for a total transaction of $565,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,998.15. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $9,247,289. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.25.

Woodward Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of WWD opened at $257.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.62. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $259.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $883.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

