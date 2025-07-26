Q3 EPS Estimate for Canadian National Railway Cut by Analyst

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. Raymond James Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.36.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.72 and a 200 day moving average of $101.49. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $91.65 and a 12-month high of $121.12.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.6507 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 4,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

