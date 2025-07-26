Q3 EPS Forecast for Canadian National Railway Cut by Analyst

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, July 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.37 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNR. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$170.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$155.79.
Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$131.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$82.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$142.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$142.34. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$129.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$164.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59.
Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$131.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$998,624.04. Also, Director Susan C. Jones bought 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$130.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,065.28. Insiders purchased a total of 11,208 shares of company stock worth $1,484,739 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian National Railway
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Stocks Flying Under the S&P 500 Radar
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Qualcomm’s Next Gear: A Growth Story Wall Street Might Be Missing
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Cloud Build-Out Stocks Behind the AI Infrastructure Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.