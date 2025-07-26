Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,937,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Quanta Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,282,978,000 after acquiring an additional 891,977 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 22,475.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,261,000 after purchasing an additional 811,797 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Quanta Services by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,647,000 after purchasing an additional 506,722 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,839,000 after purchasing an additional 504,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $422.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $424.94.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.25.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

