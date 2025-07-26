Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rapt Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Rapt Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Rapt Therapeutics to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapt Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get Rapt Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RAPT

Rapt Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2%

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. Rapt Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $220.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.09.

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by $1.84. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapt Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rapt Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapt Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $20,754,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in Rapt Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $19,751,000. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC bought a new stake in Rapt Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $19,750,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Rapt Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $18,587,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Rapt Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $14,595,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapt Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapt Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapt Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.