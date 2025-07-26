Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,141,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51,424 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,440,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,859,000 after purchasing an additional 171,047 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,374,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,333,000 after buying an additional 2,944,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,955,000 after acquiring an additional 86,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Regency Centers by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,781,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,797 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regency Centers news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $301,205.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,518.36. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of REG stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77. Regency Centers Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $370.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

