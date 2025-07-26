Reviewing European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) and Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) and Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares European Wax Center and Helen of Troy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center 4.38% 23.65% 3.35% Helen of Troy -17.89% 8.96% 4.70%

Risk & Volatility

European Wax Center has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helen of Troy has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

82.1% of European Wax Center shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of European Wax Center shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Helen of Troy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares European Wax Center and Helen of Troy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center $216.92 million 1.31 $10.46 million $0.20 25.70 Helen of Troy $1.86 billion 0.30 $123.75 million ($14.52) -1.66

Helen of Troy has higher revenue and earnings than European Wax Center. Helen of Troy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than European Wax Center, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for European Wax Center and Helen of Troy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 1 4 2 0 2.14 Helen of Troy 0 3 0 0 2.00

European Wax Center presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.19%. Helen of Troy has a consensus price target of $44.33, suggesting a potential upside of 83.88%. Given Helen of Troy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Helen of Troy is more favorable than European Wax Center.

Summary

European Wax Center beats Helen of Troy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories. This segment also provides technical and outdoor sports packs, bike packs and bags, hydration and travel packs, duffel bags and luggage, lifestyle and everyday packs, kid carrier packs, and accessories. The Beauty & Wellness segment offers mass, professional and prestige hair appliances, brushes, grooming tools, and accessories; and prestige shampoos, liquid hair styling products, treatments, and conditioners. This segment also provides thermometers, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, nasal aspirators, humidifiers, faucet mount and pitcher water filtration systems, air purifiers, heaters, fans, and humidification, thermometry, water filtration, and air purification consumables. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, sporting goods retailers, department stores, drugstore chains, home improvement stores, grocery stores, specialty stores, prestige beauty chains, beauty supply retailers, e-commerce retailers, wholesalers, warehouse clubs, and various types of distributors, as well as directly to consumers under the OXO, Good Grips, Soft Works, OXO tot, OXO Brew, OXO Strive, OXO Outdoor, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Drybar, Hot Tools, Curlsmith, and PUR brands. Helen of Troy Limited was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in El Paso, Texas.

