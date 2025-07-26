Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RVTY shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.07.

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.44. Revvity Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $129.50.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $664.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.30 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.91%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

