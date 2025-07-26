Rossby Financial LCC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Rossby Financial LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,984,516 shares in the company, valued at $510,023,939.24. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,114,800 shares of company stock worth $760,553,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $173.50 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $174.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

