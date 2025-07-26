RoundAngle Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RoundAngle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.9% of RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $972,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,114,800 shares of company stock worth $760,553,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $173.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $174.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.22.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

