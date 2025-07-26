RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RPC were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Stock Down 0.3%

RPC stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.85. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.

RPC Dividend Announcement

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.08 million. RPC had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler set a $5.00 price objective on RPC and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on RPC from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RPC

RPC Company Profile

(Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.