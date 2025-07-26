Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RYAAY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1,190.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 87,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 351.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

