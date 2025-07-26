Sageworth Trust Co Sells 104 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sageworth Trust Co cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,697 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after buying an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after buying an additional 34,441,082 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 204.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $173.50 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $174.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.95 and a 200 day moving average of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,114,800 shares of company stock valued at $760,553,003. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

