Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.42.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $150.48.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.