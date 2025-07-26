Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $130.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

In related news, Director Michael R. Cannon sold 24,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,878,610.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,365. The trade was a 69.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $7,662,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 485,677 shares in the company, valued at $53,167,061.19. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 395,516 shares of company stock valued at $47,831,398. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,625 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 606 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $150.89 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $153.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.87 and its 200 day moving average is $105.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 105.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Seagate Technology declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

