Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,253 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1,046.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,889,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,495,000 after buying an additional 1,724,592 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 862.5% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,762,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,579,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $40,989,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,648.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 304,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after buying an additional 292,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,055,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,155,000 after buying an additional 286,974 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.20. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $106.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 139.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. CL King started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

