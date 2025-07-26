Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,348,294 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter worth about $16,233,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 18.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 486,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,912,000 after buying an additional 76,334 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the first quarter valued at about $3,708,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 35.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SW opened at $48.86 on Friday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Irial Finan bought 15,180 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 54,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,354.53. This represents a 38.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

