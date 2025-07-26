Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,033.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,476,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $143,113,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $53,946,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18,234.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 358,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after acquiring an additional 356,292 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,139,000 after acquiring an additional 294,553 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 20,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $3,395,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 55,675 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,562.50. This represents a 26.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total transaction of $2,851,131.69. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,098.42. The trade was a 55.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,035 shares of company stock worth $12,213,719. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $161.07 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.24 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

